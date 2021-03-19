ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Indian Arrows will look to cap their second phase of the I-League campaign on a high as they aim to beat Sudeva Delhi.

Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaiborlang Kharpan helped Chencho Dorji’s Sudeva get the better of Indian Arrows back in the third match week.

Sudeva rode Gursimrat Singh Gill’s header to beat and relegate NEROCA FC in their last game. Now, the Delhi-based club sit second in Group B, with 15 points from 12 games, three points behind Aizawl. Despite being exempt from relegation, Sudeva will be motivated to beat the Arrows and extend their winning run to three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last win and three points have given more confidence and boost to the team for the upcoming games. The boys played extremely well in the last two games. They have followed all the instructions and executed the game plan for 90 minutes, and the results have followed,” said Sudeva assistant coach Pushpender Kundu.

“For me, Indian Arrows have been the most developed and improved side for this season. Match by match, they have shown improvements in leaps and bounds. They have a good squad trained by Venkatesh. They play attacking football and beat a fantastic team like Aizawl. They are a brilliant side, and we cannot afford to take them lightly,” Kundu added.

The Arrows find themselves in some good run of form after they beat Aizawl 2-1 in their last game. The AIFF developmental side has now won two of their last three games and extended their points tally to 10 points from 13 games. The young brigade will now look to cap the season with a victory over Sudeva in what will be their last game of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the last game of the season. We have worked very hard, the boys are sharp and look very positive. We are confident that we will put up a good display of football,” said coach Mahesh Gawli.

–IANS

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHaving to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...
Read more
Sports

Pogba goal gives United win over Milan in Europa League

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Milan, March 19 (IANS) Substitute Paul Pogba struck just minutes after his half-time introduction to give Manchester United a 1-0 win at AC...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Having to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) It is good for England in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup that the final match of...

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...

All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open...

Sriram, Disha emerge champions at AITA U-16

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Disha Santosh Khandoji emerged as the champions in the boys and girls under-16 categories respectively...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates