I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Indian Arrows will look to cap their second phase of the I-League campaign on a high as they aim to beat Sudeva Delhi.

Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaiborlang Kharpan helped Chencho Dorji’s Sudeva get the better of Indian Arrows back in the third match week.

Sudeva rode Gursimrat Singh Gill’s header to beat and relegate NEROCA FC in their last game. Now, the Delhi-based club sit second in Group B, with 15 points from 12 games, three points behind Aizawl. Despite being exempt from relegation, Sudeva will be motivated to beat the Arrows and extend their winning run to three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last win and three points have given more confidence and boost to the team for the upcoming games. The boys played extremely well in the last two games. They have followed all the instructions and executed the game plan for 90 minutes, and the results have followed,” said Sudeva assistant coach Pushpender Kundu.

“For me, Indian Arrows have been the most developed and improved side for this season. Match by match, they have shown improvements in leaps and bounds. They have a good squad trained by Venkatesh. They play attacking football and beat a fantastic team like Aizawl. They are a brilliant side, and we cannot afford to take them lightly,” Kundu added.

The Arrows find themselves in some good run of form after they beat Aizawl 2-1 in their last game. The AIFF developmental side has now won two of their last three games and extended their points tally to 10 points from 13 games. The young brigade will now look to cap the season with a victory over Sudeva in what will be their last game of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the last game of the season. We have worked very hard, the boys are sharp and look very positive. We are confident that we will put up a good display of football,” said coach Mahesh Gawli.

–IANS

rkm/bg