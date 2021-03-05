I-League: Chennai face Sudeva in 1st Group B match

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) Chennai City FC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC as both teams will look to distance themselves from the relegation spot in Group B of the I-League at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Saturday.

Sudeva hold the head-to-head advantage going into the match as the newcomers rode on a brace from Noacha Singh to shock Chennai City FC 4-0 in match week 6. However, both teams have since gone on a four-match winless streak, and will be desperate to pick up all the three points from this game.

Chennai City FC were humbled 3-0 by Aizawl in their last game of the first phase of the league. Satyasagara’s side now sit in third position in Group B with nine points from 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to collect as many points to survive in the league. That is our goal. Individually, our players have been progressing well. Now the players know the importance of every game, and are working hard to win every game,” said Satyasagara.

“It is very vital we win this game. Sudeva will be high on confidence as they have beaten us earlier. I am confident the spirit will be high in both camps and I am expecting a good fight from them. It will be an interesting game,” he added.

Sudeva Delhi, who are immune to relegation, come into the clash after losing narrowly to TRAU in their last round of league fixtures. The defeat pegged them to 2nd place in Group B with nine points from 10 games, and leading their rivals Chennai City on head-to-head. Incidentally. Chencho Dorji’s side’s last victory in the league was a 4-0 trumping over Chennai City, and he will be hoping his side puts up a similar performance on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is always room for improvement no matter how good a team is. We have a lot of positive takeaways from the first phase of the league, but we still have four games remaining and I am hoping for positive results from them,” said Dorji.

–IANS

rkm/bg