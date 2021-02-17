I-League: Churchill looking to get back to winning ways against Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, Feb 17 (IANS) Churchill Brothers will look to regain their mojo and move back to the top of the I-League table when they take on ninth-placed Chennai City FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday.

Churchill and Real Kashmir played out a 1-1 draw in their previous match, extending their winless streak to three games. The dip in performances have led to then dropping to the third spot with 13 points from 7 games. Fernando Varela’s side had some time to rest, and with top scorer Clayvin Zuniga back they will be looking to getting back to winning ways.

“The players are positive even after the draw against Real Kashmir. We had many players out injured and had to do with makeshifts in defence and attack. Despite these absences, the players displayed great character, trying to attack and win the game,” said Varela.

Chennai City, on the other hand, lost to RoundGlass Punjab 2-0 because of which the latter took the top spot. The former champions now sit in 9th place with nine points from seven games.

With the competition pretty tight in the middle of the table, Satyasagara’s side still has a chance of moving into the top six.

“I believe we played well in the last game. I was happy with (Demir) Avdic’s performance, and he is getting used to the pace of the Hero I-League. Vineeth was also outstanding. We showed many positives but did not have much luck, and made a couple of schoolboy errors which cost us the game,” said Satyasagara.

–IANS

rkm/bg