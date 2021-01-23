I-League: Confident Aizawl FC aim for a win over Indian Arrows

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani (West Bengal), Jan 23 (IANS) After getting their first win in I-League this season — a 2-0 verdict against Gokulam Kerala FC — sixth-placed Aizawl FC would aim to continue their winning form when the Mizoram-based club crosses swords against bottom-placed Indian Arrows here on Sunday.

A clinical performance against Gokulam Kerala FC saw Aizawl grab their first points of the season. Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, newly-appointed head coach Yan Law agreed that it is vital to keep the momentum going.

“Consistency is key in the I-League and if we win tomorrow we can go second on the table and that is what we are aiming for. This format of the I-League favours consistency and back-to-back wins can help us in achieving our target,” said Law at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

“There are a lot of boys who are playing I-League for the first time and these boys are really talented. This team will only grow in the matches to come and hopefully, we can even fight for the title,” he said. “The Indian Arrows will be desperately looking for a win and they will be out looking to give their all since things are not going their way. However, we are confident to get the win against them.”

Aizwal goalkeeper Zothanmawia said his team is satisfied with the start and that it would only improve from here. “A win and a narrow loss is not a bad start to the season and we have to remember that we also have a game in hand. We look forward to continuing our winning streak and get three points against Arrows,” he said.

The Indian Arrows, a developmental side of the All India Football Federation, lost 0-4 to the North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club in their last match. Sitting bottom of the I-League table without any points, coach Venkatesh Shanmugam’s team would aim to open their points tally.

“Things didn’t go our way in the last match, but the main point is that the boys get experience. We are a developmental team and it is important for the boys to develop. The boys have already shown a lot of development since the Churchill game,” said Shanmugam.

“The important aspect is that they are creating chances and that is our silver lining. We are playing good football and would continue to aim to play good football,” he added. “Aizawl FC will have a high confidence level. They have a good team and it will be a physically challenging game for us tomorrow. We will give our best and try to get some points.”

Indian Arrows defender Evan Thapa sounded “very confident and focused” on the match.

“We want to play good football and grab a positive result. We have worked hard and it is only a matter of time before we start clicking as a team. I-League is a very good platform for us to gain experience and we want to improve our game,” he said.

–IANS

qma/