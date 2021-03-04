ADVERTISEMENT
I-League: Gokulam face high-flying Punjab

By Glamsham Bureau
Kalyani (West Bengal), March 4 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab FC will cross swords against Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday. The high-flying Punjab side will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Churchill Brothers.

With only six points separating the teams in the top half of the table, every club has the opportunity to get their hands on the silverware. Punjab’s late charge in the first phase of the season helped them rise to second on the league table. They are on a seven-match unbeaten streak.

“Gokulam is a team that plays possession-based football. It is going to be a difficult game and I have said that every week. These are the games you need to go in and win,” said Punjab head coach Curtis Fleming.

Gokulam Kerala FC would aim to bounce back after their loss against Churchill Brothers in their last match. The Malabarians sit fifth on the league table with 16 points to their name.

“Tomorrow we will try to beat them. I hope we will win tomorrow and I know it is going to be hard. They have some great attacking players but they are not as solid in defence and we will try to score a few goals against them. The 3 points against Punjab are crucial as it will help us climb up the table,” said Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

