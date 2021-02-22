I-League: Gokulam looking for 3rd successive win as they face Sudeva

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, Feb 22 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala will be looking for a third consecutive win as they face Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

Building on their 3-1 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Gokulam Kerala produced a clinical second-half performance to beat Indian Arrows 4-0 in their last match. The victory pushed them up by a place into the fourth spot with 13 points from 8 matches in the league table. With other mid-table sides like Aizawl FC, TRAU, and Mohammedan FC hot on their heels, Gokulam need to bag another win to secure their position in the top half of the table.

“We have talented players in the team. We must go with the best eleven players in the team into this game. Each game is different, and we need to keep on scoring and building on previous results,” said Gokulam head coach Vicenzo Annesse.

“Sudeva are a strong team when holding the ball. As a team, their mentality is to play with confidence. Their skipper (Kean Lewis) is among the top players in the league. They might have some difficulties in defence, but still, it is going to be a tough game,” he said.

Sudeva, meanwhile, failed to take their chances in front of the goal as they were beaten 2-0 by NEROCA FC. Chencho Dorji’s side are now eighth with nine points from eight games. Despite the defeat, Sudeva still have a fighting chance in the race for the top six. To do so, they will need to win both of their remaining games of the first stage — starting with Gokulam and hope sides above them — Aizawl, TRAU and Mohammedan — drop points.

“Every team is a contender for the top six. With every match that we win, we can change the table. We have only one thing in our mind – to win both the games and qualify in the top six,” said Dorji.

–IANS

rkm/bg