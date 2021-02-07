ADVERTISEMENT
I-League: Gokulam, Mohammedan SC desperate for wins

By IANS
Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 7 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC face Mohammedan SC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Monday as both sides look to get back into the race for getting into the top half of the table.

Sitting in eighth position with seven points from five games, Gokulam would aim nothing short of a win against Mohammedans. Although both Dennis Antwi and Philip Adjah have found the net, quelling concerns about goal scoring, Gokulam still need a winning run in their next matches to propel them into the top half.

Mohammedan SC have been stuck in the same boat as Gokulam. They sit two places above their next opponents in 6th position, separated only by goal difference owing to their superior defensive performances.

Both sides played out goalless draws in their respective previous matches. While Gokulam drew with Aizawl FC, Mohammedans were held to a fourth successive draw by NEROCA.

Previous articleIt was just unlucky: Pujara on Tendulkar-like dismissal (lead)
