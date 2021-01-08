World Sports

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview)

By IANS
I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The 14th edition of I-League is all set to kick off on Saturday and will be played among 11 teams in four bio-secure stadia — the Salt Lake stadium, the Mohun Bagan ground and the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

Mohammedan Sporting will take on debutants Sudeva at the Salt Lake stadium in the opening match of the season on Saturday.

The league will be played in a bio-bubble sans spectators. Mohammedan and Sudeva are the two promoted teams that will be competing this season. While Sudeva are playing in the I-League for the first time, thus becoming the first team based out of New Delhi to play in the league, Mohammedan are returning to the competition after a gap of seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three more former champions — Churchill Brothers, Chennai City FC and Aizawl FC — also take their place in the 11-team field along with Manipur’s TRAU FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC.

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows are also set to kick-start a fourth successive campaign, rounding off the group of 11.

The complications created by the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated a shortened calendar this season, giving rise to a change in the format of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round, all teams play each other once leading to a top-six championship stage which will be divided into two groups. In Group A, each of the top-six play each other once with the eventual winner being decided on the basis of highest points accumulated across the 15 games; while in Group B, all teams play against each other once to determine the relegation. Points will be carried forward from the league phase into the second round.

–IANS

rkm/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIllegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020
Next articleIndians ready for the grind on third day

Related Articles

Sports

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

IANS - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their first I-League match in seven years when they face Delhi's Sudeva...
Read more
Sports

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

IANS - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club will play their first I-League match in seven years when they face Delhi's Sudeva...
Read more
News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 2

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 3

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 5

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 6

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

I-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview) 7

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020