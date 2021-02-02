I-League: Leaders Churchill clash with second-placed Aizawl

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 2 (IANS) Churchill Brothers will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face second-placed Aizawl FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

Aizawl have won two, drawn one, and lost one out of the four matches they have played so far and sit four points adrift of Churchill. They beat North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club 2-1 in their last match. They did well to find the net twice before holding on to their lead to seal the win.

They will be buoyed by the fact that Churchill were forced to make three substitutions in the first half of their last match due to injuries. This included their top scorer Clayvin Zuniga coming off.

“It is a vital game for us against Churchill Brothers tomorrow. They are one of the best teams in the I-League and it will be a tough game for us. However, we go into the game with high morale and aim to grab a positive result,” said Aizawl coach Yan Law.

“We need points to stay up in the top half of the table and we also need points to close down the gap between Churchill and us. However, it will not be an easy game. We will be tested to our limits.”

Churchill coach Fernando Varela said that the team is keeping its feet on the ground despite the good start they have got to the season.

“We have not won the league yet, so we need to keep working with the same intensity and focus. We have to be concentrated in each and every game that comes ahead,” said Varela. “Against Aizawl, it will be a tough match as they have good talent amongst their ranks. They are also good at set-pieces and they will give us a tough fight.”

–IANS

rkm/qma