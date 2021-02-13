ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

I-League: Lukman hat-trick powers Real Kashmir beat NEROCA 4-3

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, Feb 13 (IANS) In the highest goal-scoring game of the I-League so far, Real Kashmir FC rode Lukman Adefemi’s hat-trick to defeat North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club 4-3 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Saturday.

In the topsy-turvy match, NEROCA equalised after falling behind by two goals, only for Adefemi’s stunner in the second half to steal the show and hand three points to the Snow Leopards.

Real Kashmir had taken what seemed to be an unassailable lead, courtesy of two goals by Adefemi in the first half, coupled with a Mason Robertson strike. But NEROCA fought back through Varney Kallon, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, and substitute Songpu Singsit to equalise the deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gift Raikhan’s men, Adefemi’s stunner in the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides as Real Kashmir go second in the I-League with 13 points — one point behind league leaders RoundGlass Punjab FC, who have also played one game more.

There are hardly five goals seen in a match, let alone in one half of a game. When Real Kashmir FC clashed against NEROCA, the storyline was different altogether with both teams playing a high tempo game from the opening minute. Five goals in a half is a staggering number, but with both contingents out to prove a point, goals came in plenty.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHopefully, we'll get rid of umpiring errors: Leach on Rahane review
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hopefully, we'll get rid of umpiring errors: Leach on Rahane review

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) England spinner Jack Leach said on Saturday that he would have liked to get India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket,...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Mohammedans look to build on good form against Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting have built a strong foundation for the season by staying unbeaten in their first six matches in...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Punjab go top of the table with 2-0 win over Chennai

IANS - 0
Kalyani, Feb 13 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab FC recorded their second win on the trot in the I-League by beating Chennai City 2-0 at the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hopefully, we'll get rid of umpiring errors: Leach on Rahane review

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) England spinner Jack Leach said on Saturday that he would have liked to get India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket,...

2nd T20: Pretorius bags 5 as South Africa beat Pak, draw...

I didn't want to let Eng bowlers settle down at start:...

Pandita's injury-time goal helps Goa hold Chennaiyin to 2-2 draw

2nd Test: Bangladesh fight back but Windies remain ahead

Bagan chasing top spot, Jamshedpur going after top four (Match Preview...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021