I-League: Mohammedans look to build on good form against Arrows

Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting have built a strong foundation for the season by staying unbeaten in their first six matches in the I-League. They are placed fourth with at least a game in hand on the three teams above them and will look to push to go further up when they face Indian Arrows at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Mohammedan SC have won just two of the six matches they have played thus far, the second of which came in their 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in their previous match. With the first stage of the league closing soon, Jose Hevia’s side needs nothing short of three points to hold their place in the top six of the I-League.

They are one of three sides along with Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir to have remained unbeaten in the league thus far.

The Indian Arrows put up a spirited display against RoundGlass Punjab in their last match and head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh will be hoping for similar positive performances from his boys in the remaining games of the league stage.

“We have to reach our best form yet, but it is an ongoing process. Our goal for the season is winning the I-League. But, right now, we need to focus on short term target and that is Indian Arrows in the next game,” said Mohammedans coach Jose Hevia.

Arrows coach Shanmugam said that facing Mohammedans is a “huge privilege” due to the club’s history in Indian football.

“Mohammedan SC is a big name in Indian Football. They have a rich history and footballing heritage. It is a huge privilege to face them and the boys will be up for the fight. Our boys are technically good and have the stamina to run for 90 minutes. We need to bank on these strengths and give them a good fight,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/bg