I-League: Mohammedans looking to end run of draws against NEROCA

By IANS
Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 2 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting will be looking to end the succession of draws they have been on in recent matches when they face a depleted North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club at the Kalyani Stadium in the I-League on Wednesday.

While they are yet to lose a match, Mohammedans have managed just one win in their first four matches of the season. They beat Sudeva Delhi 1-0 in the opening match after which they have drawn 0-0, 2-2, and 0-0 in their next three matches.

“It is very important to win tomorrow as it will tell us how well we have progressed after working hard in the practice sessions to correct our mistakes,” said Mohammedans coach Jose Hevia.

“We are improving and it is only a matter of time before we reach the target of scoring more goals. We are training extremely hard in practice sessions to correct our mistakes and be more clinical in front of goal,” he continued.

NEROCA, meanwhile have had a topsy-turvy start to the season. Their only win of the season came against Indian Arrows on January 20 when they beat the developmental team 4-0 but they lost and drew one of their remaining matches.

Two red cards in a 2-1 loss to Aizawl FC in their previous match will mean that NEROCA will be without the services of defender Kallon Varney and midfielder Akbar Khan.

“It is very important to grab points in a table that is very congested. One win and we can possibly go into the top half. We are motivating ourselves with that and although there is a long way to go in the season, we have to start from now,” said coach Gift Raikhan.

–IANS

