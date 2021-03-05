I-League: NEROCA begin quest for survival against Indian Arrows

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, March 5 (IANS) Tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA) will start their quest to survive the drop in this season of the I-League, with a tough test against the Indian Arrows at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Gift Raikhan’s team, albeit showing signs of quick attacking football, has failed to make the most of their opportunities. With just one win in their last five matches, the Manipur-based club finds itself in a tough spot. NEROCA have just won twice in the I-League this season, including a 4-0 win over the Indian Arrows. However, they would have to bring their best game forward in the last stage of this season, if they are to survive the relegation battle.

“We never expected to be fighting for survival when the Hero I-League season kicked-off. But that is football and anything can happen and now we find ourselves in this spot. Only we can pull out ourselves from here,” said Raikhan.

Though the Arrows are immune from relegation, Venkatesh Shanmugam’s team will be aiming to give NEROCA a tough challenge on Saturday.

“It was a great learning experience for the boys in the first phase of the Hero I-League. Most of the players have proved themselves in this season and it is a great opportunity for the rest of them to make the most of this platform,” said Shanmugam.

