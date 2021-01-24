World Sports

I-League: Punjab, Mohammedans play out drab 0-0 draw

By IANS
Kalyani (West Bengal), Jan 24 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC played out a drab 0-0 draw in the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. The match was largely a cagey affair towards the end of which both Punjab and Mohammedans seemed happy to settle for a draw.

Mohammedans had more of the ball in the first and had a chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Ahmed Nigam got at the end of a cross from the left wing. The forward took a shot which was blocked by the Punjab defenders.

Mohammedans took a rather defensive approach towards the end of the first half despite Punjab struggling to create any good chances. They were more active in the early stages of the second half, though but it was Punjab who had the best chance of that period. Hormipam picked up the ball in the midfield in the 49th minute and released a rocket of a shot from distance that hit the woodwork.

The game dissolved into a midfield battle after that as both sides struggled to create good chances for themselves. It continued until the end of the match and it remained goalless as the referee blew the final whistle.

