I-League: Robertson's brace helps Real Kashmir to 3-1 win over Aizawl

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) Mason Robertson scored a brace as Real Kashmir came from a goal down to beat Aizawl 3-1 in the I-League at the VYBK Stadium on Tuesday.

After a defensive error had given Aizawl FC the lead through Lalremsanga in the 26th minute, Lukman Adefemi’s strike in the 34th minute was followed by two goals from Robertson in the 56th and 72nd minutes.

Real Kashmir have thus extended their unbeaten streak to nine games and could remain top of the league standings, if Churchill Brothers drop points against NEROCA on Wednesday.

In what was a cagey first it took two defensive errors from either team to let the other score. In the 8th minute, Kashmir’s goalkeeper Mithun Samanta was forced to make his first save of the match as some handy work inside the box led Ramhlunchhunga to release a venomous shot.

In the 26th minute, however, a goal-kick by Aizawl FC goalkeeper Zothanmawla was misjudged by Robertson and the ball bounced over his head. Lalremsanga took the loose ball and it slotted past a helpless Samanta.

However, Aizawl’s lead lasted only eight minutes as Robertson made amends by orchestrating the equaliser. With the Aizawl FC defence switched off, Robertson’s long throw-in from the left flank found Lukman Adefemi, who thumped home a header from close range to restore parity.

Kashmir could have taken the lead shortly after the start of the second half but striker Dipanda Dicka ended up missing an unguarded goal.

Yan Law’s side were not so lucky in the 56th minute. Pratesh Shirdokar’s free-kick from a distance found Mason Robertson in the box and the Scot’s free header found the bottom-right corner to hand Real Kashmir the lead.

In the 68th minute, Robertson’s long throw-in once again found Lukman Adefemi inside the box in what was almost a replay of the first goal. However this time, the Aizawl goalkeeper denied Adefemi from scoring his second.

Robertson then made it 3-1 with a free-kick that he took directly from 30 yards out.

–IANS

rkm/bg