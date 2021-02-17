I-League: RoundGlass Punjab face Real Kashmir in top of the table clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, Feb 17 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab will look to extend their one-point lead at the summit of the I-league table when they face second-placed Real Kashmir FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Punjab won their third game on the trot when they beat Chennai City FC 2-0 in their last match. The win helped them dislodge Churchill Brothers from the top spot with 14 points out of eight matches. Curtis Fleming’s side play their second-last game before the league heads into the second stage, and a win could extend their lead to four points over Kashmir, who still have a game in hand.

“I don’t think there has been any extra pressure. It’s been the same pressure from the start of the season – to see how we would perform in our first season as a professional team,” said Fleming.



“The pressure was to be competitive in every game and I think we achieved that. We should not get carried away, it is where we finish at the end of the season, and not where we are that matters. We have worked hard for eight games, and will continue to do so,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir extended their unbeaten run to seven games as they beat NEROCA FC 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. They moved up to second place with 13 points from seven games. Furthermore, David Robertson’s men have a game in hand on Punjab, and could take the top spot if they win Thursday’s match.

“They (RoundGlass Punjab) are a tough opponent, We have watched them a number of times, they are in good form of late – have had three good results after a tough start to the season. They have three dangerous strikers who can cause problems for us, and so we need to be on our best,” said Robertson.



–IANS

rkm/kh