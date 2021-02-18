ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

I-League: Sudeva, NEROCA looking to get closer to top 6

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) Crucial points are up for grabs when seventh-placed Sudeva Delhi face tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club in the I-League at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Friday.

Newcomers Sudeva managed to hold former champions Aizawl to a 1-1 draw in their last match. While they sit in seventh place with nine points from seven matches, coach Chencho Dorji will be optimistic that his all-Indian contingent is able to win all three points in the race for the top six.

“We are in the bottom half and need to get three points from this game. We will field our strongest 11. NEROCA might not have found their rhythm yet, but they are still strong opposition to face. I am sure, they will also be preparing for a win, and so we are preparing accordingly,” said Dorji.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEROCA fell to a 3-4 defeat to Real Kashmir in a thrilling encounter in their last match. The loss meant that the gap between them and sixth place remained five points with three matches left to play.

“Every match is important. We win some, we lose some. The match against Real Kashmir was very important as the boys put in an excellent performance. I think the biggest boost for us is that we scored three goals against them (Kashmir), a feat nobody has achieved this season,” said NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan.

“We lost the game in defending. And that is my responsibility. I am working towards bettering the shape and compacting the defence. Result apart, the performance against Real Kashmir was very positive, and we want to carry on such performances,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: Gokulam Kerala face upbeat Indian Arrows
Next articleSerena's search for 24th Grand Slam title continues
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Haaland brace as Dortmund beat Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League

IANS - 0
M0adrid, Feb 18 (IANS) Erling Haaland's remarkable UEFA Champions League scoring record helped Borussia Dortmund to a comeback victory at Sevilla as the...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting and Aizawl FC dropped points in their respective previous matches and will be looking to make amends...
Read more
Sports

ISL final to be held on March 13, no away goal rule in semis

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The final of the 2020/21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be played on March 13, organisers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Vivo back as Indian Premier League title sponsor

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) The Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel on Thursday confirmed that Vivo has returned as title sponsor for the...

Serena's search for 24th Grand Slam title continues

I-League: Gokulam Kerala face upbeat Indian Arrows

Morris becomes IPL's highest ever paid player with Rs.16.25 cr

Chris Morris: From RCB reject to hot property (Profile)

Aus Open: Djokovic breezes past Karatsev to reach 9th final

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021