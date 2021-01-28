ADVERTISEMENT
I-League: Sudeva, RoundGlass Punjab looking to climb up the table

By IANS
Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi FC face RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League at the VYBK Stadium here on Friday.

Punjab’s inability to be clinical inside the box led to them having to play out a goalless draw against Mohammedan Sporting in their previous match despite dominating possession.

Sudeva, on the other hand, have managed just one win in the four matches they have played thus far. They lost 2-0 to Churchill Brothers in their last game. Head coach Chencho Dorji, however, feels that his team is better than what the results say.

“We deserved better from the matches we have played. The standing at the table does not reflect our ability. We could have won more matches if we just had not made crucial mistakes,” said Dorji.

“RoundGlass Punjab FC are a very strong side on paper and they will prove to be a difficult challenge for us. But, we will aim to play our style of football and look for the win,” he added.

Punjab head coach Curtis Fleming said the fact that the team is creating chances is a positive sign. “Every game in the league is very very difficult but we are confident in our abilities as a team. The silver lining is we are creating chances and it is only a matter of time before we start clicking in front of goal,” he said.

