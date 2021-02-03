I-League: Table toppers Churchill, Aizawl play out goalless draw

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani, Feb 3 (IANS) Table-toppers Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw by Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the I-League on Wednesday. Churchill felt the absence of striker Clayvin Zuniga, who was ruled out for the game due to injury, as they missed multiple chances to score.

Aizawl goalkeeper Lalmuansanga almost bundled the ball into his own net in the eighth minute after Bryce Miranda’s swirling corner kick caught him off guard. However, it was Aizawl that came close to scoring just two minutes later as MC Malsawmzuala’s freekick from 25 yards rattled the woodwork.

Arguably the best opportunity of the first half fell to Churchill midfielder Shubert Pereira five minutes later. Pereira was found by a long ball inside Aizawl’s box and the midfielder twisted and turned his marker before unleashing a venomous curling shot. The shot earned an equally good save by the Lamuansanga.

With Churchill Brothers playing a high line and dominating possession, Aizawl FC tried to press from the front and win the ball higher up the field. Half chances fell equally for both teams but decent saves by the goalkeepers meant that neither could take the lead. Churchill missed the spark of creativity upfront with Luka Majcen playing as a lone striker flanked by Bryce Miranda and Shubert Periera.

In the second half of the match, both teams created chances but failed to convert. In the 56th minute, Aizawl had an opportunity to go ahead when Zuala found Ramhlunchhunga inside the box with a long through-ball. The midfielder, however, skied his volley right with only the opposition goalkeeper to beat.

–IANS

