World Sports

I-League: Unbeaten Real Kashmir face NEROCA

By IANS
Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 12 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC aim for crucial points when they face tenth-placed North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Unbeaten in the I-League so far, Real Kashmir were held to a draw by league leaders Churchill Brothers in their last match.

They stand a chance to go level on points with Churchill if they beat NEROCA.

With just four matches remaining in their campaign, Real Kashmir would also aspire to grab maximum points out of the remaining matches to stay in the top six.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC find themselves in second to last position after their 1-2 defeat to Chennai City FC.

However, with a tight mid-table, the Orange Brigade still have a slimmer of hope to move into the top six with three games remaining.

–IANS

rkm/

