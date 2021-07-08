I really don't know, need to regroup: Federer on retirement

Adv.

London, July 8 (IANS) Tennis ace Roger Federer, who crashed out of Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday night, is still undecided on retirement and insists on “time to regroup”.

The 39-year-old Swiss lost his men’s singles quarter-final match in Wimbledon to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 and was given a standing ovation by the crowd on the Centre Court. It was also the first time, Federer lost a set to love at Wimbledon.

Federer was asked on his retirement plans.

“It’s a struggle for me. I knew it was going to be hard, to be honest, but now I need to talk to the team, take time — not feel rushed by you guys or anybody — take time and work out the decision to take. I hope not, the goal is to play on,” said Federer in the post-match press conference.

When asked if the loss was his final match at the Centre Court, the eight-time Wimbledon champion remained non-committal.

“I really don’t know. I need to regroup. My goal was to play another Wimbledon. The initial goal was to play last year. I was able to play this year,” he said.

Federer didn’t talk much on his future after Wimbledon. He is scheduled to take part at Tokyo Olympics and US Open this year.

But he will take a call post after discussion with his team.

“With everything that comes after Wimbledon, we were always going to sit down and talk about it. Now that Wimbledon is over, I need to take a few days. We’ll take some time tonight, see how I feel, and then we’ll see what I can do to get in better shape and more competitive. I’m happy I made it as far as I did here. Of course, I’d like to play again, but at my age, you’re never sure what’s around the corner,” he said further.

–IANS

nr/kh