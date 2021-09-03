I still get goosebumps when India play Pak: Sehwag

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag recalled his ODI debut against Pakistan in Mohali in 1999 when he received incessant abuses from the the opposition.

Sehwag had walked into bat at No. 7 and was dismissed for just one by speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

- Advertisement -

“I was around 20-21 years old then. When I went in to bat, the players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Yousuf and all other Pakistan team members, welcomed me by abusing a lot. I even didn’t know some of the bad words they used,” recalled Sehwag to RJ Raunak on his Youtube channel.

“I couldn’t say much in response then as it was my first game and was nervous as well. Close to 20-25k people had come to watch the game,” Sehwag added.

- Advertisement -

The 42-year-old, who commentates nowadays, said that due to the reception he gets, he still gets the goosebumps.

“But later once I got settled in the team, then I responded to all the abuses with triple century when we toured Pakistan in 2003-04 and took a kind of a revenge. For the same reason I think whenever India plays Pakistan, I still get goosebumps,” Sehwag added.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

kh/