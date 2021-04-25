I was lucky: Morris on Russell's wicket

Adv.

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chris Morris, who claimed four wickets for 23 runs on Saturday, said he was lucky to have got Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell early before the West Indian could inflict damage with the bat.

Morris took the key wickets of Dinesh Karthik, Russell and Pat Cummins. The KKR trio had given a scare to Chennai Super Kings bowlers in the last match as they took the total to 202 from 31/5.

However, all three failed on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium as Morris had them caught in the deep.

“We have done quite a lot of homework. He (Russell) got a 20-ball fifty in the last game, so he is hitting the ball sweet and you have to be lucky and today I got lucky. Sometimes you have to hope that the guy mishits the ball,” said Morris, who was bought for Rs 16.25 at the mini-auction ahead of this season.

Morris was happy that his side rebounded after poor outing in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they couldn’t take a single wicket.

RCB romped to a 10-wicket win, as openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added unbeaten 181 for the first wicket.

“It was good. We obviously took a pasting in the last game against a very good team and on a good surface. So to come out today and restrict them to that total is quite pleasing,” said Morris.

“When a guy gets a hundred and the other an 80, you just have to take your hat off and say well played. This happens in T20, it is a rude game and last game was rude but today we looked to enjoy ourselves, we were a lot more louder today and had a lot more smiles in the field,” he added before saying that they are getting their motivation from what is happening around the world due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our main motivation is what’s happening around the world and we are privileged to entertain people. It is quite a big responsibility for us to put up entertainment for people watching at home.”

— IANS

kh/