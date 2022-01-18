IBA, FISU to develop University Boxing

- Advertisement -

Lausanne, Jan 18 (IANS) International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev and International University Sports Federation (FISU) acting president Leonz Eder have signed a collaboration convention, promising to further develop boxing on campuses and at competitions for university athletes.

The main points of the convention include the development of both university sport and boxing, joint educational initiatives, as well as the promotion and development of shared values including gender equality, sustainability, fair play and integrity.

Plans for collaboration include IBA’s support of the FISU World University Games and FISU University World Cups making them even more important to athletes aiming for success at major international multi-sport competitions.

“We look forward to what I believe to be a truly mutually beneficial cooperation between IBA and FISU,” said IBA chief Kremlev. “Together we will work to further instil fundamental values of boxing across the sports world as well as the younger generation of student athletes. Through joint education programmes we intend to learn and exchange vital knowledge from and with FISU.”

Since 2004, FISU has organised the FISU World University Championship Boxing every two years. Boxing will also be a part of the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports. The FISU University World Cup Combat Sports is a new competition that will feature six sports: boxing, karate, muaythai, sambo, wrestling and wushu.

FISU acting president Leonz Eder stated: “We are truly excited to see IBA recognising the importance of our events and we are determined to promote boxing within the programme in tandem with the University Sport Movement. Boxing is a popular and universally accessible sport on campus which can be practised by all university students of all genders. We will gladly encourage IBA to use university sport as a development platform for experimenting with new rules and the testing of new equipment.”

–IANS

cs