Ibrahimovic returns to Sweden national team

By Glamsham Bureau
Stockholm, March 17 (IANS) Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the national team after nearly five years as Sweden announced the squad on Tuesday ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 39-year-old confirmed his return on Twitter and wrote “The return of the God”. Sweden will take on Georgia, Kosovo in the qualifiers, before a warmup against Estonia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ibrahimovic made his debut for the senior national team in 2001 and retired after Euro 2016. The hitman amassed 62 goals in 116 outings during the 15-year span.

