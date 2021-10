ICC congratulates Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan for a fine career

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 31 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday congratulated former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan for a superb career that has seen him play a crucial role in his country’s rise in international cricket.

The 33-year-old, who has been a part of all seven major ICC tournaments that Afghanistan have participated in, made a surprise announcement to retire from the sport on Saturday.

His final match came against Namibia in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. He received a guard of honour by the Namibian fielders when he walked in to bat in the T20 World Cup clash between both sides in Abu Dhabi.

Afghan joined his teammate Mohammad Shahzad in the middle in the final delivery of the tenth over after Rahmanullah Gurbaz was trapped LBW on four by Loftie-Eaton. He played a vital knock of 31 runs before being dismissed by Ruben Trumpelmann in the 19-over of the innings.

“Asghar has been a great ambassador of the game and played a huge part in Afghanistan’s rise up the ranks in world cricket. He has played a pivotal role as batter and led his team astutely during his time as captain,” said ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

“On behalf of the ICC, I wish him all the best for the future and hope that he continues to be associated with the game in the years to come,” he added.

The 33-year-old finished his career having played 114 ODI matches, scoring 2,424 runs with a century and 12 half-centuries. He also scored 440 runs in six Test matches.

Asghar captained his country in their first-ever Test match against India in 2018 and at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016.

At the time of his retirement, he holds the record for the most wins as captain in T20 internationals having led his team to victory in 42 games.

–IANS

avn/bsk