ICC ODI Super League: Netherlands look to open account vs Ireland

Utrecht (The Netherlands), May 30 (IANS) The Netherlands are looking forward to opening their account in the ICC ODI Super League when they take on Ireland in the opening match here on June 2.

The other two ODIs will also be played in the Dutch city of Utrecht, on June 4 and 7.

The Netherlands have not opened their account as they are yet to play an ODI series under the Super League format, where 13 teams — 12 full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Netherlands — are competing on a home-and-away basis.

For the ODI World Cup, to be held India in 2023, host India and the top seven teams on the Super League points table will qualify automatically while the remaining five will play in a qualifying event — the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier — along with five ICC associate members, from which two teams will go through to the World Cup.

“Our first appearance in the much-talked about Super League is no doubt the most important page in the Dutch cricket history book,” head coach Ryan Campbell told cricinfo.com

All-rounder Pieter Seelaar will lead a 15-member contingent in the series that includes professionals who have played in the English circuit.

Bangladesh, following their 2-1 home series win against Sri Lanka recently, are leading the Super League charts with 50 points, followed by England on 40.

India are eighth with 29 points while Sri Lanka are 12th with two points. The Dutch are yet to open their account as they have not yet played an ODI series.

–IANS

akm/qma