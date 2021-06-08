ICC Player-of-Month: Hasan Ali, 2 others nominated for May

Adv.

Dubai, June 8 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday nominated Pakistan’s Hasan Al), Praveen Jayawickrama of Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim for the ICC Player of the Month for May award in recognition of their performance in all three formats of the game.

In the women’s section, Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, and Ireland’s Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul were nominated for the honour.

Based on the votes received from fans, who can choose their players on www.icc-cricket.com/awards, the Player of the Month in men’s and women’s sections will be announced.

Ali took 14 wickets in two Tests against Zimbabwe recently while Jayawickrama bagged 11 wickets at 16.18 on his Test debut to bowl host Sri Lanka to victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele. These were the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Rahim played one Test (in Sri Lanka) and three ODIs (in Bangladesh) against Sri Lanka, helping the host win their first ODI series 2-1 against the Islanders by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

In the women’s section, all-rounder Kathryn became the first cricketer from Scotland – male or female — to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the ICC Player Rankings released recently. She played four T20Is against Ireland, scoring 96 runs and taking five wickets with an economy rate of 4.76.

Gaby of Ireland also played four T20Is against Scotland, scoring 116 runs. Her compatriot, Leah Paul, took nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.44 against Scotland and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series between Ireland and Scotland.

