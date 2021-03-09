ADVERTISEMENT
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Harmanpreet rises to 17th

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India women’s vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur gained one place to reach 17th on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) women’s ODI batters’ rankings on Tuesday.

India captain Mithali Raj, who scored 50 in the first ODI, gained four points but remained seventh on the standings.

Harmanpreet scored 40 in the first ODI against South Africa which India lost by eight wickets. Meanwhile, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt (up one place to sixth) and Lizelle Lee (up three places to eighth) have reaped rewards for their half-centuries.

England opener Tammy Beaumont has entered the top 20 of the rankings after topping the run aggregate against New Zealand and helping sweep the series 3-0.

Beaumont’s 102 runs, which included a knock of 63 in the second match, won her the player of the series award while helping her gain four slots in the rankings. The surge in the rankings comes on the back of a sterling performance in the preceding ODI series which helped her top the rankings for the first time and won her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for February.

Her team-mate Fran Wilson was another one to move up the rankings for batters, from 87th to 71st position, while leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and the pace bowling pair of Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver also made notable gains in the latest weekly rankings update for women.

Glenn’s five wickets in the series sees her gain six slots to reach a career-best third position while Brunt (up two places to 10th) and Sciver (up five places to 23rd) have advanced after finishing with four and five wickets, respectively. Seam bowler Freya David’s five wickets, which included a haul of four for 23 in the second match, sees her jump 25 places to 64th position.

–IANS

rkm/kr

