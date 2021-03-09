IDCA successfully hosts 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League for the deaf

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) In the final league match of the prestigious SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India 2nd ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League for the deaf, it was North Zone who emerged as the overall winners of the tournament. Central Zone stood as runners up of the tournament.

The 5-day extravagant tournament showcased immense cricketing talent across all the five zones in India. It was North Zone who emerged as the winners of the tournament while Central Zone stood as the runner’s up of the tournament. Manjeet Singh from North Zone won the Man of the Series, Tanmay Tiwari from Central Zone was announced the Best Batsmen in the series followed by Virender Singh from North Zones named the best bowler in the series.

On this occasion, Sumit Jain, President — Indian Deaf Cricket Association said, “I am glad to have been able to see such a fine end to an amazing enthusiastic week of cricket. I would like to congratulate North Zone and Central zone for emerging as the winner and runner up of this prestigious tournament. I thank all the participants, teams, our title sponsors SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India for their support without which this tournament could not have been such a success and this tournament has emerged as a motivational platform that brings unity with dignity for disability sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the occasion Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Sports is one of the biggest equalizes and the opportunity for differently-abled in competitive sports is vital to get recognition that they deserve. By associating with the tournament, we aim to bring the talent of differently abled sportsmen at the forefront and encourage them. SAVWIPL believes that effectively confronting the social and sustainability challenges of today and the future requires the collective actions of the government, corporates, and public to help talents shine. My commendations to IDCA for taking the lead in organizing these events and congratulations to all the players for their excellent performance in the tournament.”

The tournament has set a very strong foundation for a pool of immense talent in the cricketing world. This talent will help assess the players for the upcoming ICC Deaf World Cup 2022. The selection process and the squad for the ICC Deaf World Cup 2022 will take place in the coming months.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

san/dpb