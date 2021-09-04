If England stay patient, there will be a cluster of wickets: Vaughan

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 4 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if England bowlers can stay patient, they can get a cluster of Indian wickets on day three of the fourth Test at The Oval. He also said that England’s bowlers have been all over the Indian batsmen with a reference to India’s collapse from 215/2 to 278 all out at Headingley.

“This four-man seam attack that England have, they have been all over this Indian batting line-up. We saw it in the second innings at Headingley. The Indians made it tough, they hung in there, then there was a collapse. I do think that if England stays patient, I do think there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere,” said Vaughan on the Test Match Special podcast on BBC.

At stumps on day two, India were 43/0 and trail England by 56 runs. Vaughan felt that openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will play a crucial role on day three, especially in the first hour.

“The first hour is the key. It will swing more in the first hour. See off the first hour and just play your game. In terms of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they have got the gift to be able to see off those balls that are bowled into that channel.”

Vaughan observed that the Indian batsmen should not chase or poke at deliveries outside the off-stump.

“We have seen continuously throughout this series how the England seamers are good enough to be able to control that channel. If they go chasing that channel too early when the ball is moving around, they will probably snick to the cordon.”

The 46-year-old signed off by saying that if the Indian batting order can bat for a full day on Saturday, then the Test match can become very interesting.

“You have to fancy that this Indian batting line-up will eventually come and play to the standard we think they can play. It’s just the confidence levels of many of these Indian players. Can they find that belief? Can they find that discipline and calmness to bat for a long period of time? The pitch should tell you that the team can bat full day tomorrow. India should have enough to bat full day. If they bat the day out, they will go into fourth day with 200-run lead and make the game very interesting.”

–IANS

nr/akm