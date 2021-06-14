If the ball is moving, Rohit will struggle: Styris

Adv.

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers are able to move the ball around during the World Test Championship final that commences on Friday in Southampton, said former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris.

“It is pitch-dependent. I can’t stress that enough. I think if the ball is moving around then Rohit will have his struggles. We have done demonstrations after demonstrations (in the studio) about how Rohit doesn’t really move his feet a lot early in his innings. If that is the case, then the swinging ball could be a problem for him,” said Styris on Star Sports.

The 45-year-old Styris explained the New Zealand pace bowling strategy saying that Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson/Colin de Grandhomme will bowl till the 22nd or 28th (over) before Neil Wagner will come in to bowl with the old ball.

“There is no secret to New Zealand’s fast bowling plan if you like and that is Southee, Boult and either Jamieson or de Grandhomme will be the third seamer and they bowled till about the 22nd to 28th over with a new ball. And then Neil Wagner comes into the equation,” added Styris.

“So when you talk about Wagner, it is his ability to be aggressive and be a genuine wicket-taking option for somebody like Kohli in those middle-overs till the new ball comes around,” said Styris.

