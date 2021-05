Adv.

Rome, May 16 (IANS) World No. 15 Iga Swiatek of Poland crushed world No. 9 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 6-0 in 46 minutes in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday. Iga, 19, won 93.3 per cent points on her first serve in comparison to Karolina’s 44.4 percent on way to winning the one-sided contest.

