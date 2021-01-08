World Sports

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020

By IANS
Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) An illegal approach was made to an India cricketer during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), although the Indian cricket board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has ruled out any possibility of spot-fixing.

According to reports, a Delhi-based nurse has been accused of approaching a cricketer, who has represented India in the past, for confidential team information. She had shown interest in betting on IPL matches.

The approach was, however, reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s ACU which has since closed the matter as it found that the nurse was unprofessional and had no involvement with any betting syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Indian Express newspaper, which first reported the matter on Friday, the cricketer and the nurse, who claimed to be a doctor at a private Delhi hospital, had met online about three years ago. The two had since developed friendship with the cricketer even asking for advice on taking precautions on coronavirus from her.

“The player had reported to us during the IPL. We investigated it, and the matter is closed now. The person who approached the player was unprofessional (did not have connections with any betting syndicate), and there was no further lead found,” the BCCI ACU Ajit Singh was quoted as saying by the newspaper,

“We investigated thoroughly. The accused knew the player. When the player reported the matter, we took all the details. Later, we called her for questioning too, but nothing was found from her. The matter is closed,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/rkm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGill, Rohit break 11-year old opening jinx
Next articleI-League kicks off with Mohammedan taking on Sudeva (Season Preview)

Related Articles

Sports

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara termed Pat Cummins's delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the...
Read more
News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Australia took charge of the third Test on the third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they first secured...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 2

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara termed Pat Cummins's delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the...
Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 3

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 5

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 6

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

Illegal approach made to an India cricketer during IPL 2020 6

Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after suffering blow to left thumb

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020