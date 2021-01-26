ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Illingworth to become 1st neutral umpire in Tests since Covid-19 pandemic

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhaka, Jan 26 (IANS) Richard Illingworth will become the first neutral umpire to officiate in a Test match since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when he officiates in the upcoming first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and West Indies.

Bangladesh don’t have an umpire in the ICC’s Elite Panel and that’s why the International Cricket Council appointed Illingworth as the umpire for the match beginning February 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The 57-year-old will officiate the two Tests alongside home umpire Sharfuddoula, who will stand in his first Test match, the report further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illingworth arrived in Chattogram on Sunday, 11 days before the first Test.

The ICC, when in June last year international cricket resumed after the global lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, had temporarily removed neutral umpires for all international formats owing to the “current logistical challenges with international travel”.

In December, West Indies Test captain Jason Holder had said that if players were travelling for Tests, neutral umpires could too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still don’t understand a situation where we’re just having home umpires. If players are making the sacrifice and going on the road and continuing cricket then I feel as though the umpires should do the same,” Holder had said after the culmination of the Test series in New Zealand. “Even if it’s a case where you get a home and an opposing umpire to do a Test match then I think that’s fair,” he added.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFacebook News now available for users in UK
Next articleFor Tony Jaa ‘Hanuman is a superhero’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England's Bairstow 'raring to go' in Tests vs India after rest

IANS - 0
London, Jan 26 (IANS) Jonny Bairstow says he will be "raring to go" against India after completing his rest period. Bairstow is one of...
Read more
Sports

1st Test: Pak lose advantage, reel under SA speedster Rabada's blows(Ld)

IANS - 0
Karachi, Jan 26 (IANS) South Africa's return to Pakistan to play Test cricket for the first time in 14 years was a mixed one...
Read more
Sports

From almost nowhere to India nets: Pacer Ankit Rajpoot's story

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot, who will bowl at the Indian team's nets during the upcoming...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Machado, Gallego score as NorthEast beat Bagan 2-1

IANS - 0
Margao (Goa), Jan 26 (IANS) Goals from Luis Machado and Federico Gallego helped NorthEast United beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super...

India not too important for England as they rest key players

Tamil Nadu, Punjab enter T20 Mushtaq Ali Trophy semis (Lead)

Silverwood happy with England's rotation policy

England's Bairstow 'raring to go' in Tests vs India after rest

1st Test: Pak lose advantage, reel under SA speedster Rabada's blows(Ld)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021