Improve system, don't compromise with talent, advises Madan Lal

- Advertisement -

By Chetan Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Friday showered praise on Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, saying the javelin star has shown path to several youngsters. He also advised the ‘concerned authorities’ to ‘set the system right’ and ‘not to compromise with talents’.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to IANS, Madan Lal said millions of youngsters will get inspired from Neeraj’s historic feat and the sport has gained much-needed popularity. “I am feeling so happy for Neeraj. He made our country proud. I am sure millions of youngsters will pick up the sport now,” he said.

India have won seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics, including a historic gold in athletics by the javelin thrower.

- Advertisement -

His gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, nation’s best-ever showing at the Games; and surpassing the six-medal haul won in 2012 London Olympics. Apart from Chopra’s gold, India won two silver medals — weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya– and four bronze medals– shuttler PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia– at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to congratulate each one of our medallists,” said Lal. “Seven medals in Tokyo mean we have the potential to improve the tally. We just need to work more on nurturing talents. One more important thing is that the concerned authorities have to improve the system and not compromise with the talent.

- Advertisement -

“It should not be like placing someone randomly and ignoring real talent (Idhar se utha kar udhar kisi ko fit kar dena). And to search for talent we need to put people in a position who knows sports. Who can help well… money should be spent well.”

Asked about the ongoing India-England Test series, Madan said the Virat Kohli-led side will win it comfortably. “Our team is very strong. We will win the series.”

IANS

cs/akm