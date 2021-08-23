Imran likely to appoint Ramiz Raja as PCB chief

- Advertisement -

Islamabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hinted at appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Geo News reported.

The development followed a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan, PCB sitting Chairman Ehsan Mani and Ramiz Raja at the PM’s office on Monday.

The PCB Chairman has been informed that he would not be given another term in the office, well-informed sources said, adding that Imran Khan will recommend Ramiz Raja’s name to the PCB’s governing board for the coveted post.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Ehsan Mani left without speaking to the media, sources said.

Mani’s term as PCB chief ends on August 25. The sources said that Prime Minister Khan, himself a former captain of the national cricket team, has decided to appoint Raja, who is likely to be given the task to implement Khan’s vision.

The News reported that Raja’s name was floated by former cricketer Majid Khan. Incidentally, Majid Khan was the favourite to take over as the PCB Chairman three years back. At that time, Majid Khan had backed Mani for the job.

Majid Khan, being a close relative of Imran Khan, did not accept the proposal of taking the position. This time, he has expressed his support for Raja, who has always had good relations with the Khan family.

–IANS

san/arm