In-form golfer Amandeep leads a strong field for 10th leg of WPGT

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Amandeep Drall leads a strong field which includes a bunch of players fresh from their European sojourn, as they get set to tee off in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club par-72 layout.

Amandeep, who has had a good season on the Ladies European Tour Access Series with a few Top-10 finishes, will be joined by Vani Kapoor, who had a modest season. Gaurika Bishnoi had some very good finishes too, while Pranavi Urs and rookie Durga Nittur are also back after playing in Europe.

Amandeep, a Kapurthala golfer, who has played a lot of her golf in Chandigarh, is coming off a fine streak that included three Top-10 finishes in her last four starts on the LET Access Series. She is 12th on the LET Access Series money list, while Gaurika was sixth in an LET Access Series event. The experience will stand them in good stead here.

Besides the above, experienced stars like Smriti Mehra, Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma, Seher Atwal and Afshan Fatima will also be in the field. The youngsters led by the Bakshi sisters, Hitaashee and Jahanvi Bakshi, and amateur Avani Prashanth will add to the strength of the field.

Lakhmehar Pardesi, who won her maiden title in the last leg at NOIDA Golf Course, will be hoping to carry on the fine form, especially in Chandigarh, where she is more familiar with the course.

A total of 34 players including six amateurs will play in the Rs10 Lakh event as the season approaches the closing stages for 2021.

Leading the Order of Merit is still Amandeep Drall, who is followed by Vani Kapoor, while Jahanvi and Hitaashee Bakshi are in third and fourth places. Seher Atwal is lying fifth.

–IANS

cs