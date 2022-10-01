In rare case, ex-Aussie Test cricketer found using oversized bat in county; Durham docked 10 points

London, Oct 1 (IANS) Australian batter Nic Maddinson using an oversized bat during his side Durham’s match against Derbyshire last month has led to his county side being docked 10 points.

On a dramatic day in the County Championship Division Two match, Maddinson, 30, who has played three Tests and six T20Is for Australia, reportedly used a bat which failed a “bat-gauge test” last month.

Batting at No.4 at Derby in Durham’s first innings, Maddinson had just got off the mark with a single when umpire Hassan Adnan stopped play and asked the bat to be measured.

His suspicion came true as Maddinson’s bat “would not pass through a gauge in an on-field test”, according to cricket.com.au.

The Australian then had to use a different bat and soon got dismissed for eight runs.

“The Cricket Discipline Commission considered that there was no intent by Maddinson to gain an unfair advantage but added the issue had to be dealt with on a strict liability basis, with the onus on players to make sure the equipment they use conforms to the laws of the game,” said the report, adding, a 10-point penalty was imposed on September 29, “with no further sanction”.

“Durham began the last round of championship matches knowing they could not achieve promotion and their season ended on Thursday (September 29) afternoon with a 462-run defeat against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge,” the report added.

Maddinson also plays for Victoria, and Australian Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Renegades.

–IANS

akm/