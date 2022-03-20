In T20 there is no strong or weak team, says Ajit Agarkar

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Ajit Agarkar said that in Twenty20 format, there is no strong or weak team.

The former Indian pacer added that it is difficult to pick a clear favourite in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as anyone can be a winner.

Putting forward Rajasthan Royals’ maiden triumph in the inaugural edition of the IPL as a case study, Agarkar said, “In T20 cricket there is no strong or weak team, I wish it were true and you could pick one or two teams but that’s not the case. We have enough evidence throughout the editions of IPL that no team is easier to beat.”

Commenting on the glorious uncertainties of cricket during the IPL Gameplan show on Star Sports, Agarkar said, “If you see Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of IPL, everyone was having a laugh at the team they picked in the auction, but they went on to win the trophy.”

Earlier, Delhi Capitals announced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

On his appointment, Watson said, “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited.”

Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting and bowling coach James Hopes assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The coaches will undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

–IANS

inj/cs