Inaugural Hero Cup golf tournamnet to take place in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The DP World Tour on Wednesday announced the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at giving European players experience in the format, will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023.

Two ten-man teams comprising players from Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe will be selected by the two team captains – who will be named in due course – in consultation with Former world No. 1 Luke Donald, who will preside over the tournament in his capacity as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain.

Donald will work with both teams in Abu Dhabi and will keep a close eye on the action inside the ropes across the three days, with the contest consisting of one session of foursomes, one session of fourballs and one session of singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup Captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and Captains,” he said.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup Captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.

“I am therefore grateful to Hero MotoCorp and the DP World Tour for supporting the concept of the Hero Cup and I look forward to seeing the players compete at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January.”

The Hero Cup extends Hero MotoCorp’s long-term relationship with the European Tour group which began at the 2015 Hero Indian Open. Since then, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles, has also supported the Hero Challenge, a series of fast-paced showpiece events and short form social and digital content, which have taken golf to new audiences, as well as the Hero Open which has featured on the DP World Tour schedule since 2020.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have always supported innovation in golf and this new team match play event on the DP World Tour is certainly an interesting format.

“We are happy to extend our long-term partnership with the European Tour Group. I am sure the Hero Cup will support and provide an opportunity to the talented European players to showcase their incredible skill to a global audience. We are excited to be part of this.”

