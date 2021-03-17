ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give full refund of the tickets booked for the India-England T20s scheduled for March 16, 18, and 20 at Narendra Modi Stadium here.

As the matches are being played behind closed doors due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat state, the GCA and the BCCI decided to organise the matches without spectators.

“The GCA has decided to start refund process on March 17 and it will be completed on March 22. All bookings done online or offline will be refunded,” said GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The refund process will be as under:

(1) For tickets booked online: The amount of the ticket as per the face value will be reversed to the respective account and mode from which the payment was made. The refund process will start from 3 pm on March 17 and will be completed by 4 pm on March 22.

(2) For tickets booked offline: The refund process for tickets booked offline will be done from March 18 to March 22 from 10 am to 4 pm. The refund for tickets booked offline will be done only at box office, Gate No.1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tickets booked offline will be refunded as per the face value of the ticket against genuine/original tickets and valid photo identity of the person who comes to accept the refund. The physical tickets will be verified by validating the security features available on the tickets,” said the statement. “No refund is applicable for any complimentary tickets.”

All COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing, wearing of mask, and sanitisation will need to be adhered to by all concerned at box office, Gate No.1 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEngland bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli
Next articleEnjoyed extra bounce on pitches: Wood
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 16 (IANS) The World Athletics Indoor Tour organised 25 competitions in 11 different countries across Europe and North America. In all,...
Read more
Sports

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...
Read more
Sports

Morgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

Enjoyed extra bounce on pitches: Wood

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Pace bowler Mark Wood returned to the England side after missing the second match and took India by storm...

Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to...

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) On a day when he single-handedly took on the England bowling with courage and skill, making an unbeaten 77 off...

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...

Chanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates