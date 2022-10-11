IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Start of series decider delayed due to wet outfield; inspection at 1:30pm

The official inspection will now happen at 1:30pm. Though New Delhi has seen bright sunshine since morning after the last three-four days saw heavy rainfall, the super soppers are still at work around the outfield near the Gautam Gambhir stand though the rest of the ground seems to have dried up well.

For India, a victory on New Delhi’s return to hosting an ODI match after three years will continue their winning juggernaut in the format which began after co-incidentally losing a three-match series in South Africa earlier this year.

The hosts squared the series at 1-1 after winning the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday by seven wickets.

South Africa, on the other hand, badly need a win on Tuesday to put themselves back on track for direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup. A narrow win in Lucknow gave them the vital 10 points, but a loss in Ranchi, with dew hampering them in defence of 278, gave them a setback on the quest for direct qualification.

Currently at 11th place in the Super League points table, South Africa’s aim will be to now sign off from the tour of India with a win and get those crucial 10 points before flying to Australia to focus on their T20 World Cup campaign.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

–IANS

