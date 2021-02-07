ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ind vs Eng: Tickets for 2nd Test to be sold only online

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Tickets for the second Test between India and England, scheduled to be played from February 13 to 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will be sold only online and not at the stadium itself.

50 per cent of the seats at the stadium would be allowed to be filled with spectators for the second Test amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had earlier announced.

In a media release, TNCA on Sunday said that tickets for the general public will be sold through www.paytm.com and www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App, from Monday 10.00 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The daily ticket prices are ‘C, D, E’ Lower – Rs. 100/- , ‘D, E’ Upper – Rs. 150/-, ‘F, H, I, J, K’ Lower – Rs. 150/- ‘I, J, K’ Upper – Rs. 200/-,” TNCA secretary R. S. Ramasaamy was quoted as saying in the release.

“The redemption of online tickets will be from 10.00 a.m. on 11.02.2021 at Booth No.3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets,” it added.

After the culmination of the second Test, the two teams will move to Ahmedabad where the final two Tests of the four-match series will be played at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium. The third match, scheduled to be held between February 24-28, will be a day-night Test while the final match, to be played from March 4 to 8, will be played with the red ball on normal timings.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/rkm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMayers' 210 takes Windies to miraculous 3-wicket win over Bangladesh
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kylie Jenner gives Caitlyn Jenner a makeover

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner gave her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover in a video they appeared together.The two...
Read more
News

It was Tom Hanks’ Covid-19 diagnosis that shaped public perception of virus

Glamsham Editorial - 0
When award-winning actor Tom Hanks announced his Covid-19 diagnosis last year on March, many Americans were still learning about the virus and its severity....
Read more
News

Kajol shares some Covid-19 thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Kajol has shared her Covid thoughts on social media. She says perseverance is the key. Kajol posted a picture on Instagram. In the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mayers' 210 takes Windies to miraculous 3-wicket win over Bangladesh

IANS - 0
Chattogram, Feb 7 (IANS) Debutant Kyle Mayers scored a double hundred to lead West Indies to a miraculous three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the...

England on top at the end of Day 3, Pant leads...

1st Test: India lose openers in reply to England's 578 (Lunch)

Godoy Cruz striker Santiago Garcia dies aged 30

India's tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away

India’s tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away

Jaffer feels 'sad' for Kuldeep but asks him not to lose...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021