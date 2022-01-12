IND vs SA: Kohli completes 100 catches in Tests, Bumrah gets 7th 5-wicket haul

- Advertisement -

Cape Town, Jan 12 (IANS) Adding another feather to his cap, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday completed 100 catches in Test cricket during the Day 2 of ongoing third and final Test match against South Africa here at Newlands, Cape Town.

The 33-year-old achieved the milestone by taking a spectacular low catch of Temba Bavuma in the slip cordon off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

- Advertisement -

With this, Kohli also became the sixth Indian fielder, who isn’t a wicket-keeper, to pick 100 or more catches in the longest format of the game. The India skipper brought up the landmark in his 99th Test.

Rahul Dravid (209 catches in 163 matches), VVS Laxman (135 catches in 134 matches), Sachin Tendulkar (115 catches in 200 matches), Sunil Gavaskar (108 catches in 125 matches), Mohammad Azharuddin – 105 catches in 99 matches Virat Kohli (100* catches in 99 matches) are the Indian cricketers who feature in this elite list.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah bagged his seventh five-wicket haul – the joint-most for an Indian seamer after 27 Tests alongside Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

Harbhajan Singh (7/120 in 2010/11), S Sreesanth (5/114 in 2010/11) and J Bumrah (5/42 in 2021/22 *) are three bowlers for India who have picked fifers in Cape Town.

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old Bumrah along with Mohammed Shami (2/39), Umesh Yadav (2/64) and Shardul Thakur (1/37) helped India bowl out South Africa for 210 in their 1st innings to take a slender 13-run lead on day two of third Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

–IANS

avn/cs