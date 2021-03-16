ADVERTISEMENT
India fined 20 per cent match fee for slow over-rate

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, March 15 (IANS) India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the penalty after skipper Virat Kohli’s side was ruled one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” said ICC in a statement.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” added the statement.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

India won the second T20I by seven wickets after losing the first T20 International by eight wickets. The third game of the five-match series takes place on Sunday.

The fourth and the fifth matches are on March 18 and 20.

India had won the Test series 3-1 which preceded the T20I series.

–IANS

kh/

