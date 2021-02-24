ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

India five for no loss, replying to England's 112 (Dinner break)

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) India, in reply to England’s first-innnings’ 112, were five runs for no loss in five overs at the dinner break on the opening day of the third day-night Test here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma was batting on five and Shubman Gill was yet to open his account at the break.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel took six wickets and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three to hasten the end of England’s first innings.

Opener Zak Crawley was the the top scorer for England with 53 — the solitary half-century of the innings. The next highest score was captain Joe Root’s 17.

Brief scores: England: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6) India: 5 for no loss

–IANS

qma/

