India get stuck into New Zealand's tail once again

Adv.

Southampton, June 22 (IANS) Despite India’s fightback on the fifth day, during which they dismissed eight New Zealand batsmen for 148 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final here, their struggle against the lower-order batting continued. New Zealand’s last four wickets added 87 runs here at the Hampshire Bowl on Tuesday as they went from 162/6 to be 249 all out, taking a 32-run lead.

Tim Southee’s 30 off 46 balls, which included two sixes and a four, as well as Kyle Jamieson’s 21 off 16 balls, which included a six, helped the Kiwis add so many towards the end.

The 87 added by New Zealand’s last four wickets follows 132 and 82 they had added in the two completed innings of the first and second Tests during the series against India at home in early 2020. New Zealand had won that two-Test series 2-0.

Adv.

In contrast, India’s last four wickets have failed to aggregate even 50 in their last five outings against the New Zealanders.

During the first and second Test matches in New Zealand last year, India’s last four wickets had added 33, 43, 45 and 35. They again aggregated just 35 here in the first innings — getting all out for 217 in the first innings after being 182/6 at one stage.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/qma