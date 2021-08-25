India grouped with 11-time champions China in Sudirman Cup badminton

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 25 (IANS) India have been drawn with China, Finland and Thailand in Group A of the 2021 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The Chinese team, already the most successful one in Sudirman Cup history, will have the opportunity to consolidate their gains as they seek their 12th title.

Among other contenders is Japan, which is drawn with Malaysia, England and Egypt in Group D.

Indonesia, winner of the Sudirman Cup in its inaugural year 1989, is in Group C with Denmark, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada, while Group B consists of Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Tahiti and Germany.

The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship which takes place every two years. The 2021 Sudirman Cup will be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa, Finland.

The top two teams from each group progress to the knockout round or quarterfinals. The quarterfinals draw will be held immediately after the last group match.

