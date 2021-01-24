World Sports

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

By IANS
Santiago (Chile), Jan 24 (IANS) Maintaining their unbeaten streak during the tour of Chile, the Indian junior women’s hockey team defeated Chile senior women’s team 2-0 in their latest encounter. The two goals for India came in the last quarter through Sangita Kumari (48′) and Sushma Kumari (56′).

On Saturday evening, it was a very open contest between the two teams during the first three quarters, with neither team managing to break the deadlock. There were chances for both the teams through open play and set pieces, but the defenses stood up tall to deny their opponents.

India looked like they were under pressure during a phase of play in the second quarter when they conceded back to back penalty corners, but some good defending inside the striking circle made sure the hosts couldn’t take the lead.

A similar story unfolded in the third quarter, but it was India who were on the attack, seeing a penalty corner execution being defended well by Chile’s senior team in the 32nd minute. The hosts themselves had a penalty corner three minutes later, but again it was the defense which was successful.

What had become a tight and nervy contest by the start of the fourth quarter, it was India who drew first blood as they orchestrated a beautiful team move to open the scoring through Sangita (48′).

The young forward took her chance confidently, and maintained her goal-scoring form. Minutes later, Chile had a glorious chance to equalise through a penalty corner, but India’s rushers performed their task decently.

In the 56th minute, it was the visiting team’s turn to get a penalty corner, which proved to be the decisive moment in the match. A well executed drag-flick and a successful strike off a rebound by Sushma hit the back of the net, and extended India’s lead to two goals, which they were able to maintain for the remaining few minutes to snatch their fourth win in five matches in Chile.

